Roe Conn Full Show (6/26/19): Lake Michigan record levels explained, a Miracle #NewsOrRuse, and more…

Posted 7:57 AM, June 27, 2019, by

Now batting... Roe Conn

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, June 26th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte reports on Eric Trump being spat upon at Chicago’s Aviary restaurant; Rep. Adam Kinzinger reacts to President Trump’s unusual interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo; ABC News’ Aaron Katersky previews the first DNC debate of the 2020 election; President & CEO of the Alliance of the Great Lakes ​Joel Brammeier explains the damaged caused by record level lake levels; The TopFive@5 feats. a tribute to veteran Chicago newsman Russ Ewing; And former State Senator Billy Marovitz promotes his musical Miracle and plays #NewsOrRuse.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.