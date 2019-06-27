Roe Conn Full Show (6/26/19): Lake Michigan record levels explained, a Miracle #NewsOrRuse, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, June 26th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte reports on Eric Trump being spat upon at Chicago’s Aviary restaurant; Rep. Adam Kinzinger reacts to President Trump’s unusual interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo; ABC News’ Aaron Katersky previews the first DNC debate of the 2020 election; President & CEO of the Alliance of the Great Lakes Joel Brammeier explains the damaged caused by record level lake levels; The TopFive@5 feats. a tribute to veteran Chicago newsman Russ Ewing; And former State Senator Billy Marovitz promotes his musical Miracle and plays #NewsOrRuse.
