Nurse Guy Vandenberg and survivor Steve Williams tell the story of the first AIDS ward in the United States

Nurse Guy Vandenberg and survivor Steve Williams join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss their involvement in the new documentary film, “5B,” the story of the first AIDS ward unit in the United States in San Francisco in 1983. Guy and Steve talk about what attracted them to this project, how the film is about today despite taking place in the ’80’s, why it is a privilege to share this story, why the 5B ward was created, how the nurses stepped up to make this unit happen, the amount of discrimination the nurses faced, how the film is a clear accusation of the inaction of government, if the nurses consider themselves to be heroes and why this story is history that needs to be told.

