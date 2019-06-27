× Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with raconteur Richard Streetman in Boystown

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by the one and only Richard Streetman at Little Jim’s in Boystown. Richard talks about the history of Little Jim’s, how long he’s lived in the neighborhood, what makes Boystown a great place to live, how Boystown differs from other Chicago neighborhoods, the history of predominantly gay neighborhoods in Chicago, how younger people don’t care about sexuality any longer, how the Pride Parade has changed over the years and if he plans on staying in Boystown forever.

