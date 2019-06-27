× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-27-19: “Takeaways from the first debate? Hot mics. Turn off your mic! Has nobody seen ‘The Naked Gun?'”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the FBI raiding the home of a former top aide to Speaker Madigan, the CTU being upset with Mayor Lightfoot and CPS negotiators, the microphone problems plaguing the first Democratic debate, an Evanston resident wanting bigger print on street cleaning signs, the Cubs taking on the Braves in the series finale, Craig Kimbrel getting called up to the big league club, the White Sox preparing for a big weekend series against the rival Twins and the Bulls still not making any NBA free agency waves.