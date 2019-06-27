× LGBTQ Historian Owen Keehnen and the cultural significance of the Belmont Rocks

Owen Keehnen, writer and LGBTQ historian, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the history of the Belmont Rocks. Owen talks about what the Belmont Rocks meant to the gay community, what the Belmont Rocks were like back in the ’70’s and early ’80’s, how the Belmont Rocks built community, his recollections of being at the Belmont Rocks, if the Belmont Rocks is considered to be an extension of Boystown, what happened to the Belmont Rocks during the AIDS crisis, the memorials that people left on the rocks, why the Belmont Rocks had to be removed, how Tom Tunney helped preserve some of the Belmont Rocks, the AIDS Garden that will be built along the Belmont Rocks and why it is so important for the AIDS Garden to be at the Belmont Rocks. If you have any memories of the Belmont Rocks you can share them here.

