Jonathan David Katz on curating the revolutionary 'Stonewall' exhibit at Wrightwood 659

Jonathan David Katz joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the “About Face: Stonewall, Revolt and New Queer Art,” exhibit currently running at Wrightwood 659. Jonathan talks about how this is the largest queer exhibit of all-time, how the queer movement has been about the erasure of barriers, why the exhibition is organized around the word “trans,” why he believes we are at a significant cultural turning point, how the word “queer”has evolved, how he was able to amass the incredible amount of art, why he wanted to shine a light on artists that aren’t shown in the United States and what he hopes for the future of queer culture.

