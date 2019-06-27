Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #21: Pride

Posted 10:32 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31PM, June 27, 2019

Justin Kaufmann in Boystown, Chicago, June 2019

Tonight on Extension 720: Chicago stories of Pride. From Marge Summit to The Belmont Rocks to everything in between. Real stories, real people, real Chicago. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

