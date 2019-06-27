Episode 71: Just in time for summer….

Posted 9:04 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:17PM, June 27, 2019

Chipedia Podcast

It’s officially SUMMERTIME!  If you’re finding it hard to find things to do then this episode should help.

Published author DA Rhodes shares details about her (2) books,  Rhodes Literacy Group and upcoming Author’s Brunch, Saturday, June 29th and Sunday June 30th.   Click here for details.

Author DA Rhodes

It’s never too late to get in shape!  Fitness trainer Stacy Hubert explains why “health is your wealth.”  She’s hosting Trifecta on the Beach on the South Side of Chicago every last Saturday of the summer months.  This event is for all levels of fitness so don’t be afraid of the beach bootcamp.  She’s also offering yoga, nutrition trivia,  food and entertainment!  The first camp takes place June 29th.  Click here for details.

Fitness Trainer- Stacy Hubert

The 23rd Annual American Black Film Festival just took place in Miami Beach, FL and Marsha Lyles brought back some exclusive interviews that will help you make you summer film picks an easy choice. 

This week she interviews Director Tim Short and Actor/Rapper Method Man to talk the 3rd generation of Shaft.  Also, the full cast of OWN Networks latest sizzling series Ambitions along with writer, executive producer and showrunner Jamey Giddens.

Shaft- Method Man, Marsha Lyles & Tim Short

Ambitions on OWN- Jamey Giddens, Kendrick Cross, Essence Atkins, Marsha Lyles, Robin Givens & Brian White

Click here for entertainment:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.