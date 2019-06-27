× Episode 71: Just in time for summer….

It’s officially SUMMERTIME! If you’re finding it hard to find things to do then this episode should help.

Published author DA Rhodes shares details about her (2) books, Rhodes Literacy Group and upcoming Author’s Brunch, Saturday, June 29th and Sunday June 30th. Click here for details.

It’s never too late to get in shape! Fitness trainer Stacy Hubert explains why “health is your wealth.” She’s hosting Trifecta on the Beach on the South Side of Chicago every last Saturday of the summer months. This event is for all levels of fitness so don’t be afraid of the beach bootcamp. She’s also offering yoga, nutrition trivia, food and entertainment! The first camp takes place June 29th. Click here for details.

The 23rd Annual American Black Film Festival just took place in Miami Beach, FL and Marsha Lyles brought back some exclusive interviews that will help you make you summer film picks an easy choice.

This week she interviews Director Tim Short and Actor/Rapper Method Man to talk the 3rd generation of Shaft. Also, the full cast of OWN Networks latest sizzling series Ambitions along with writer, executive producer and showrunner Jamey Giddens.

Click here for entertainment: