× Elysabeth Alfano Sits Down with New York Times Best Selling Author Kathy Freston and Discusses the Veto Vote

Long before it was trendy, there was a lone woman on Oprah touting the benefits of veganism and getting Oprah to try it. Elysabeth Alfano remembers that episode of Oprah like it was yesterday. That episode was one of five or six cues that registered in her brain and whispered, Elysabeth you should be vegan.

That singular voice that day on Oprah was New York Times Best Selling author, health and wellness expert, Kathy Freston. She has been talking about the benefits of a plant-based diet for people, our planet and our animals for almost a decade. Kathy has written Clean Protein: The Revolution that Will Reshape Your Body, Boost Your Energy-and Save Our Planet, The Lean: A Revolutionary (and Simple!) 30-Day Plan for Healthy, Lasting Weight Loss, Veganist: Lose Weight, Get Healthy, Change the World, The Quantum Wellness Cleanse: The 21 Day Essential Guide to Healing Your Body, Mind, and Spirit, and Quantum Wellness: A Practical and Spiritual Guide to Health and Happiness…and these titles are just to name a few.

Now, sitting in Elysabeth’s kitchen and chatting as if they had known each other for years, Kathy clues us in to the best ways to try a plant-based diet. Vegan-ish? Sure, why not! Along the way, they discuss the changing cultural zeitgeist around plant-based food and our planet that is in dire need.

To this end, Kathy has just delivered the petition of over 200,000 signatures to the McDonald’s Hamburger University Headquarters in Chicago requesting a vegan burger. Hundreds of thousands of people want MckyD’s to have a MckyV. If you agree, head to social media and tag Elysabeth Alfano, Kathy Freston and McDonald’s and let them know you want a MckyV.

Plus, Kathy lets us in a little secret called the Veto Vote. What is it and do you have it?

Upbeat and natural, informative and friendly, this is one episode of Awesome Vegans that will make you feel like you’ve had Kathy Freston as a pal forever. For more information, visit http://elysabethalfano.com

SUBSCRIBE to Awesome Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano on iTunes and on the Youtube Channel, Elysabeth Alfano.

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram @ElysabethAlfano, on Facebook @ElysabethAlfano1 and YouTube @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to Awesome Vegans on iTunes.