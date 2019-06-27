× Dean Richards reviews “Yesterday” and “Annabelle Comes Home”

Wendy Snyder and guest co-host Jimmy Mac speak to WGN’s Dean Richards. They talk about the passing of actor Max Wright, best known for playing the overwhelmed dad on the 1980s sitcom “ALF,” and Billy Drago, star of The Untouchables and Charmed. Dean also reviews “Yesterday” and “Annabelle Comes Home”.

