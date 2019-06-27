Dean Richards reviews “Yesterday” and “Annabelle Comes Home”

Posted 3:22 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, June 27, 2019

Dean Richards' last show in the Allstate Showcase Studio (Photo WGN Radio)

Wendy Snyder and guest co-host Jimmy Mac speak to WGN’s Dean Richards. They talk about the passing of actor Max Wright, best known for playing the overwhelmed dad on the 1980s sitcom “ALF,” and Billy Drago, star of The Untouchables and Charmed. Dean also reviews “Yesterday” and “Annabelle Comes Home”.

