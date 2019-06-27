Listen: Wendy and Jimmy Mac Bonus Hour

College World Series dad and baseball hitting coach Jim Donovan on Charlie and Joe

Posted 12:25 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, June 27, 2019

Michigan pitcher Isaiah Paige, left, talks to catcher Joe Donovan in the third inning of Game 2 against Vanderbilt in the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

The College World Series is in full swing and Jim Donovan, a coach at Strikes Baseball Academy in Broadview, is the father of Michigan catcher Joe Donovan. He talks about raising baseball players, and remembers his son, Charlie, who might have still been playing today.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.