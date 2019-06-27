× Chicago icon, LGBT Hall of Famer and Pride Parade Legacy Grand Marshal Marge Summit: “Just because we have our rights, don’t think that they can’t be taken away”

Chicago icon and LGBT Hall of Famer Marge Summit joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss being named the Legacy Grand Marshal of the upcoming Pride Parade, how the Pride Parade has changed over the years, how she’s been fighting for gay rights since the 1950’s, the great history of the gay club scene in Chicago, the rift between some gay men and some gay women, why there are not as many lesbian bars in Chicago, her work creating the “gay dollar campaign,” the impact the “gay dollar campaign” made, if she realized at the time how successful the campaign was to the community and the future of the gay and lesbian community under the current administration.

