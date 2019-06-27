Can Russell Crowe play a Fox…executive? Richard Roeper has your review of the Showtime series ‘The Loudest Voice’ right here!

Russell Crowe plays Fox News' chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in the Showtime series 'The Loudest Voice'. (photo courtesy of Showtime)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:

‘The Loudest Voice’- Showtime’s seven-part miniseries about the rise and fall of Fox News chairman Roger Ailes starring Russell Crowe.

‘Yesterday- starring Jack Malik as a struggling singer-songwriter who after a freak bus accident, wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed.

