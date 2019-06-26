× Wendy and Harry Teinowitz Full Show 6.26.19

Today, Harry Teinowitz is joining Wendy as guest co-host of the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about the worst gifts they’ve ever received, and listeners call in to share the most absurd gifts they’ve ever had received. Plus, Dr. John Duffy is in the house. He discusses the power of introverts.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.