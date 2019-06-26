× Wendy and Harry Teinowitz Bonus Hour 6.26.19

Harry Teinowitz is joining Wendy as guest co-host of today’s 90 minute edition of the bonus hour. They talk about Alice Cooper’s ‘death pact’ with his wife, why 7 percent of Americans don’t lock their doors, what’s next for marijuana legalization in Illinois, ‘Yesterday’, and much more.

