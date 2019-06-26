× The Wonderful World of Coffee

I mean…I thought it was time to discuss something that truly makes almost everyone happy…and that’s COFFEE!!! Thanks to Keith Lilja, co-owner of Tala Coffee Roasters in Highwood, for coming in to educate us on all things in the coffee department and Tala’s mission of connecting people through coffee. The complete Tala team is made up of Keith, Ryan Hickman and Stefan & Joanna Tong. We discuss the process, quality, brewing methods, health benefits of course and so much more. Definitely be sure to visit their cafe! It is a magical space that holds a special place in my heart…plus their coffee and staff is amazing! Learn more about their products, events and blog where you can stay educated on your coffee facts at www.talacoffeeroasters.com. Also follow them on IG and FB at @talacoffeeroasters.

This episode is brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.