× The Top Five@5 (06/26/19): President Trump slams Mueller ahead of testimony, buy a car…get a 12-gauge shotgun, Bill Clinton has a podcast, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, June 26th, 2019:

Rep. Jerry Nadler answers questions from reporters on whether he expects the White House to block Robert Mueller’s testimony next month. President Trump before leaving for the G20 Summit, reacts to the announcement that Robert Mueller will testify before congress. A car dealership in small Alabama town has a promotion that promises a bible, an American flag, and a 12-gauge shotgun with a purchase of a new or used vehicle. Former President Bill Clinton has a new podcast, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3652611/3652611_2019-06-27-012211.64kmono.mp3

