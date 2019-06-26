The Top Five@5 (06/26/19): President Trump slams Mueller ahead of testimony, buy a car…get a 12-gauge shotgun, Bill Clinton has a podcast, and more…

Posted 8:39 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37PM, June 26, 2019

President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing to Japan for the G-20 summit, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, June 26th, 2019:

Rep. Jerry Nadler answers questions from reporters on whether he expects the White House to block Robert Mueller’s testimony next month. President Trump before leaving for the G20 Summit, reacts to the announcement that Robert Mueller will testify before congress. A car dealership in small Alabama town has a promotion that promises a bible, an American flag, and a 12-gauge shotgun with a purchase of a new or used vehicle. Former President Bill Clinton has a new podcast, and more!

