× The Opening Bell 6/26/19: How Do You Prepare Your Digital Assets Before You Die?

Nearly half of Americans don’t have a will to make sure their wishes are fulfilled when they pass on, but the digital realm is something that might also commonly be left out of their consideration. Steve Grzanich discussed the new book Your Digital Undertaker: Exploring Death in The Digital Age in Canada with author Sharon Hartung and eased the concerns about how to navigate digital assets before passing. Dalton Barker (Consumer Products and Retailing Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business) then shared his reporting about how Boca Burger completely missed their opportunity to be the Beyond Meat today, back in the late 1990’s when it first launched.