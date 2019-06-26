× The Neo-Futurists are celebrating 30 years in Chicago!

Jorge Silva, Kurt Chiang and Phil Ridarelli join Justin on Extension 720 to talk about 30 years of The Neo-Futurists! Jorge, Kurt and Phil talk about the impact of The Neo-Futurists to Chicago theater, what was happening in the Chicago theater scene back when The Neo-Futurists started back in 1989, how they are able to keep The Neo-Futurists spirit alive, how the theater has changed over the years and the upcoming Pride shows this weekend.

