× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.26.19: Eric Trump mistreated at The Aviary, and the crisis at the border

John begins by debating the potential legal outcome of a recent incident at a Chicago restaurant in which an employee spat on Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump. Next, John talks to Chicago Tribune restaurant critic, Phil Vettel about the spitting occurrence along with some insight into French-style food in Chicago’s Wicker Park. Finally, John speaks to attorney Toby Gialluca about the “manufactured crisis” at the border, and her work as a volunteer ensuring the practices implemented at the detention facilities are humane and legal.