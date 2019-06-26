The Chicago Way, Ep. 196: Judge Sheila O’Brien, the stalwart citizen behind the Kim Foxx/Jussie Smollett special prosecutor

Posted 11:00 AM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59AM, June 26, 2019

Judge Sheila O'Brien and John Kass

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 196: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by retired state appellate Judge Sheila O’Brien to discuss her motivations behind petitioning the court to appoint a special prosecutor to look at Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case. Judge O’Brien also discusses the lengthy process entailed in fighting to get a special prosecutor appointed and why it’s important to ensure public officials don’t circumvent due process by creating a two-tiered legal system favoring the rich & powerful.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’hereWGNPlus

