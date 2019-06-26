× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.26.19: Midnight on The Forgetful Express

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, we have Dr. Kevin Most with Northwestern Medicine in-studio answering all of your questions. Next we have WGN TV’s very own Ana Belaval on the show. Then our MVPP of the day, Robbin Carrol, is the founder of I Grow Chicago. She created The Peace House which is a safe haven in the heart of Englewood that provides resources to stop violence before it starts. Next, we have General John Borling pop in and say “Hi,”. To close out the show, we have Steve Dale, Cara Schwalbach, and special guest, Pluto, in studio to talks about adopting your very own furry friend.