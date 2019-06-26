× Rep. Adam Kinzinger on US-Iran rhetoric: “Iran is treading on thin ice, they got a gift by the President not striking them.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the ongoing tension between the United States and Iran, and what President Trump’s strategy may be if Iran continues to provoke U.S. interests in the region.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3652596/3652596_2019-06-27-004236.64kmono.mp3

