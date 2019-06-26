Rep. Adam Kinzinger on US-Iran rhetoric: “Iran is treading on thin ice, they got a gift by the President not striking them.”

FILE - In this Monday, June 24, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order to increase sanctions on Iran, accompanied by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. A year after President Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 deal, the U.S. and Iran are already locked in a volatile standoff. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the ongoing tension between the United States and Iran, and what President Trump’s strategy may be if Iran continues to provoke U.S. interests in the region.

