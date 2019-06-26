Pete McMurray Full Show | 06.25.19

On the show tonight:

Governor, J.B. Pritzker, discusses legalizing marijuana, balancing the budget, sports betting, a new casino and what he plans on tackling next.

Then, Miller Nuttle from Lyft Scooters in Chicago, talks about he new electric scooters you’ll be seeing around…

Later, Mark Doyle, Founder and CEO of Rags of Honor, (on loan from the Cochran Show) tells us how we can help homeless veterans. For more information, visit: ragsofhonor.us

