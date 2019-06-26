Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-26-19: “After a huge bender, Governor Pritzker woke up this morning and said, ‘I signed what? When?'”

Posted 4:58 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, June 26, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the state of Illinois carving out a little side hustle after legalizing marijuana, the first Democratic debate taking place, the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2008 Universal Music factory fire, Eric Trump reportedly getting spat on, the Cubs losing to the Braves, the Sox fending of a sweep from the Red Sox with a come from behind win this afternoon and the Bulls not even being part of the NBA rumor mill for NBA free agency.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.