× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-26-19: “After a huge bender, Governor Pritzker woke up this morning and said, ‘I signed what? When?'”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the state of Illinois carving out a little side hustle after legalizing marijuana, the first Democratic debate taking place, the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2008 Universal Music factory fire, Eric Trump reportedly getting spat on, the Cubs losing to the Braves, the Sox fending of a sweep from the Red Sox with a come from behind win this afternoon and the Bulls not even being part of the NBA rumor mill for NBA free agency.