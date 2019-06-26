× How Tracy Edwards led an all-female crew around the world and changed the sport of sailing forever

Tracy Edwards, leader of the first all-female crew in 1989’s Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss discuss the documentary film, “Maiden,” which follows Tracy and her crew’s inspirational journey that stunned their male competitors and changed the sport of long-distance racing for all women who followed. Tracy talks about where the idea for making this documentary comes from, how they were able to capture such incredible footage of the race, being surprised at how much she remembered of the event, the amount of pressure the crew faced, having to deal with misogyny and sexism in the sport, the lifelong bond she created with her crew and if she considers herself a feminist.

