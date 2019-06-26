× How a 1989 fire in River North changed the art community for years

30 years ago, a huge fire ripped through River North destroying art collections. We look back on the impact of that fire on the art community and neighborhood with Virginia Van Alyea, the Publisher and Executive Editor of Chicago Gallery News. Virginia talks about what River North was like back in 1989, how much of the area that was impacted by the fire, how quickly the fire spread, why the cause of the fire remains a mystery, some of the conspiracy theories that have surfaced about how the fire started, the incredible amount of art that was lost and how the art community rebounded after the fire.

Extension 720