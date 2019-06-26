× Hoge and Jahns: Ask Us Anything From The WGN Radio Studio

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns welcome a group of about 25 loyal listeners into the WGN Radio Studio to answer any and all questions. Though most were focused on the Bears and the upcoming season, there was a “would you rather” that would make any Chicago sports fan cringe. Towards the end of the show, Hoge and Jahns describe how the podcast got its start and share some of the pranks they pulled on other media members while covering the team in Bourbonnais.

