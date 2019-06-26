× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #20: 1989

Tonight on Extension 720: Chicago, 1989. Talking arts and culture and the profound effect this one year had on who we are as a city. We talk art fires in River North, alt-theater in Lakeview and live music at Czar Bar. Plus pioneering women of yacht racing and hip hop from a rising Chicago who was born in…you guessed it! 1989. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann. Where were you in 1989?

