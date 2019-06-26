× Dr. John Duffy: Are introverts happier than extroverts?

Think you know what an introvert is? Chances are you might not have the whole story. Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Wendy and Harry Teinowitz in-studio to give us an in-depth explanation on introversion and extroversion. They also talk about the strengths of being an introvert, their characteristics, and more.

