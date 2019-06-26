× Cirque du Soleil’s Volta in Chicago; and, Hot Shows coming to North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie (includes the Nanny’s Renee Taylor!)

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to chat with a star of Volta, Cirque du Soleil’s latest offering in Chicago. Playing thru July 6th, Volta’s senior publicist Steven Ross and performer Darren Trull (he performs on the straps) talk about what it takes to perform in a cirque show, the story of Volta and some insights into life as part of a circus show! You can get tickets at www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta. Then (starting at 19:16 into the show), Michael Pauken, General Manager of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie chats about the upcoming summer shows including the one-man hit “Weisenthal” written by and starring Tom Dugan which tells the story of a Holocaust survivor who dedicated the rest of his life chasing down Nazis; “Hitler’s Tasters,” based on the true historical story of people whos job it was to taste food before Hitler ate it to insure it was not poisoned. With every taste, they never knew if death would soon be at their door. And finally, the hysterically funny actress Renee Taylor (Sylvia Fine in “The Nanny”) appears in “My Life on a Diet” written with her late husband, actor Joe Bologna. (Ms. Taylor herself will appear on this podcast the week of July 8th). Plus, other shows and concerts making their way to the Skokie stage are all set out. Check out www.NorthShoreCenter.org for more information and tickets. Enjoy the show!