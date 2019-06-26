× Chicago musician and actor Mykele Deville is trying to find peace in a world that seems like it is falling apart

The incredible Chicago musician, actor and poet Mykele Deville joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about his rising career, how he’s evolved since he was on the show back in 2017, the importance of being intentional with your energy, his latest record, “Maintain,” what he does to remain authentic, why you shouldn’t put artists into categories, how his acting has helped him as a performer, the importance of collaboration and his show this weekend at the Logan Square Arts Festival. Mykele also performs a few songs in our performance studio including “Loosies,” “You_re Enough” and “Free Soul.”

[http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3652400/3652400_2019-06-26-151900.64kmono.mp3]

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.