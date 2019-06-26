× Celebrating 30 years of rock royalty with Superchunk

Mac McCaughan and Jim Wilbur of the extraordinary indie-rock band Superchunk join Justin on Extension 720 to talk about their incredible 30-year career, what they remember about playing shows in Chicago, how Chicago is the first place they played outside of the east coast, the 25th anniversary of their record, “Foolish,” if they consider themselves to be a “protest band,” how they remain relevant 30 years into their career, what keeps them coming back, what it means to be independent in 2019 and if the consider themselves to be rock and roll pioneers.

[http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3652403/3652403_2019-06-26-152003.64kmono.mp3]

