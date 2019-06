× Boca Burger – The Meatless Burger That Never Caught On

Beyond Meat has been creating such a big buzz that the ten year old company went public this year and saw it’s stock price nearly triple. However, Steve Grzanich talked with Dalton Barker (Food and Consumer Products Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business) about how Kraft’s Boca Burger has been around since the late 90’s but never quite caught on like Beyond Meat did.