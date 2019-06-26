A Border Patrol agent stands near a stack of mattresses during a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Donna, Texas. Officials say the site will primarily be used as a temporary site for processing and care of unaccompanied migrant children and families and will increase the Border Patrol's capacity to process migrant families. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Attorney Toby Gialluca: “No sanitary practices are being instituted” at McAllen border facility
Attorney Toby Gialluca volunteers with the group that monitors the government’s compliance with the Flores Agreement for migrants detained in Texas, and is co-organizing Lights for Liberty. She describes the dehumanizing conditions and treatment by guards at the border facility in McAllen, Texas where she has helped detained migrants. Plus, Toby describes the people migrating to America, and what’s driving them away from home to begin with.