Attorney Toby Gialluca: "No sanitary practices are being instituted" at McAllen border facility

Attorney Toby Gialluca volunteers with the group that monitors the government’s compliance with the Flores Agreement for migrants detained in Texas, and is co-organizing Lights for Liberty. She describes the dehumanizing conditions and treatment by guards at the border facility in McAllen, Texas where she has helped detained migrants. Plus, Toby describes the people migrating to America, and what’s driving them away from home to begin with.