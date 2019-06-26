× Are record high lake levels damaging Chicago’s infrastructure?

High water levels in Lake Michigan due to record rains could mean a high need for repairs. Joel Brammeier, President & CEO of Alliance for the Great Lakes joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain why these high level may damage the city’s infrastructure.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3652603/3652603_2019-06-27-014403.64kmono.mp3

