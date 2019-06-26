In this photo taken Wednesday, June 29, 2016, tourists walk along Chicago's Lake Michigan waterfront and near the site where George Lucas wanted to build his Star Wars museum in Chicago. Friends of the Parks Director Juanita Irizarry led the obscure nonprofit that stood its ground and blocked Lucas' private museum from being built on Chicago's prized lakefront. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Are record high lake levels damaging Chicago’s infrastructure?
High water levels in Lake Michigan due to record rains could mean a high need for repairs. Joel Brammeier, President & CEO of Alliance for the Great Lakes joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain why these high level may damage the city’s infrastructure.