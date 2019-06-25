× Wondering how to help kids and their parents at the Border? This is how!

People who are trying to donate to children at the border are getting turned away. Here are some places you can go to help:

KIND – Kids In Need of Defense (supportkind.org)

A leading advocacy efforts for kids in immigration detention.

The Women’s Refugee Commission (womensrefugeecommission.org)

Leading national efforts against family separation and child detention to preserve access to asylum, increase the use of alternatives to detention, and improve detention conditions.

The Catholic Legal immigration Network (cliniclegal.org)

Embracing the Gospel value of welcoming the stranger, CLINIC promotes the dignity and protects the rights of immigrants in partnership with a dedicated network of Catholic and community immigration legal programs.

RACIES (raicestexas.org)

RACIES is a nonprofit agency that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees.

Justice in Motion (justiceinmotion.org)

We worked with allies and our Defender Network to find hundreds of parents deported without their children. But these families still need our help. We are continuing the fight for justice and healing for parents and children who were separated.

Immigrant Families Together (immigrantfamiliestogether.com)

Supports bonds, living expenses, medial and legal needs of migrant families

Border Angels (borderangels.org)

Border Angels is an all volunteer, non profit organisation that advocates for human rights, humane immigration reform, and social justice with a special focus on issues related to issues related to the US-Mexican border

Recue (rescue.org)

Emergency response for families at the border

ActBlue (actblue.com)

Express users can use their account to give to any candidate or organization on ActBlue. And with our ActBlue Express Lane toolset, you can build single-click automatic payment links for your fundraising emails. That means happier supporters and higher conversion rates.