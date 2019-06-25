Wintrust Crosstown Series live broadcast from Cork & Kerry at the Park presented by Wintrust and sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company – July 6

Chicago’s baseball rivalry continues when the Wintrust Crosstown Series moves to the Southside!

Before the game on Saturday, July 6, come to Cork & Kerry at the Park (3259 S. Princeton) where WGN Radio will broadcast live from 3pm – 5:40pm.

The broadcast starts with White Sox Weekly hosted by Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz, then Roe Conn, Lauren Lapka and Kevin Powell will join the show. First pitch is at 6:15pm.

Join us for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the next day’s Crosstown game on Sunday, July 7 at Guaranteed Rate Field!

Our broadcast and ticket giveaway is brought to you by Wintrust, Chicago’s Bank and presenting sponsor of the Wintrust Crosstown Series.

And sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company, Chicago’s Beer!

Cork & Kerry At The Park is the place to go, before and after the game! This Bridgeport tavern is just a couple of blocks away from Guaranteed Rate Field. Enjoy an ice cold Goose Island beer and the best food in the neighborhood, featuring the best burgers, traditional Irish meals and Chicago favorites.