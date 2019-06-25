× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/25/19: The Flag Business, United Airlines Drag Show, & AbbVie Gets a Facelift

Jon Najarian is always in the loop with what’s going on with Wall Street, and Steve Bertrand is looking at what is causing the dip of the day, but more importantly, what he is buying and selling before the closing bell rings. Gus Porter is explaining how the flag manufacturing business is thriving during these patriotic times with WGN Flag and Decorating Co., Lewis Lazare is keeping tabs on United Airlines celebrating Pride Month, and Amy Guth is focusing on AbbVie who announced a multi-billion dollar buyout this morning.