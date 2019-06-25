× The Top Five@5 (06/25/19): Sen. McConnell agrees to hold a vote on 9/11 compensation fund, President Trump threatens Iran on Twitter, Gov. Pritzker signs recreational marijuana into law, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, June 25th, 2019:

Senator Mitch McConnell has agreed to hold a vote in August on a bill to fully fund the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. John Neal, who was one of the first responders on 9/11 told reporters that there’s lots of work to be done. President Trump tell reporters what he meant by his overnight tweet-storm threatening Iran. Governor Pritzker upheld his campaign promise, signing recreational marijuana into law. Today marks the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3652247/3652247_2019-06-26-004547.64kmono.mp3

