The Top Five@5 (06/25/19): Sen. McConnell agrees to hold a vote on 9/11 compensation fund, President Trump threatens Iran on Twitter, Gov. Pritzker signs recreational marijuana into law, and more…

Posted 7:19 PM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18PM, June 25, 2019

Gov. J. B. Pritzker signs a bill that legalizes adult-use cannabis in the state of Illinois at Sankofa Cultural Arts and Business Center in Chicago. Illinois becomes the 11th to legalize the adult-use of recreational marijuana, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, June 25th, 2019:

Senator Mitch McConnell has agreed to hold a vote in August on a bill to fully fund the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. John Neal, who was one of the first responders on 9/11 told reporters that there’s lots of work to be done. President Trump tell reporters what he meant by his overnight tweet-storm threatening Iran. Governor Pritzker upheld his campaign promise, signing recreational marijuana into law. Today marks the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.