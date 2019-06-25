The Opening Bell 6/25/19: Finding Solutions For Summer Violence

Posted 6:20 AM, June 25, 2019, by
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The summer season is for kids to relax, adults to enjoy shorter work days, and people to cherish warmer weather. Kilian Heilmann (Postdoctoral Research Associate at the Dornsife Institute for New Economic Thinking at USC) explained to Steve Grzanich how he has been looking at the correlation between hot weather and violence. Jim Kirk (Publisher and Executive Editor at Crain’s Chicago Business) then previewed the new Crain’s Forum series that is breaking down Chicago’s biggest issues by discussing them in depth and searching for solutions.

 

