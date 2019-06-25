× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.25.19: Fake reviews, a golfing “Commander in Cheat”, and baseball cameramen

John Williams begins by speaking about the harsh reality of false reviews many small businesses have to experience on the internet these days. Additionally, John speaks to Rick Reilly about his recent book, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump which is about President Trump’s dishonest strategies on the golf course. Next, John, Steve and some WGN listeners talk about funny TV snapshots they’ve witnessed in baseball. Finally, John closes out with a round of “Handyman Poker”.