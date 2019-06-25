× Steve Cochran Full Show 6.25.19: Rick James has the Jams

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, we have our Kid Of the Week, Kate Rost, come on and wow us all. Then our MVPP of the day, Gigi Gianni from Gigi’s Playhouse,is a young women with Down Syndrome who plans to wow the Wrigley Field crowd tonight when she sings the national anthem. Next, CNN Corespondent Ryan Nobles, joins us on the air. To close out the show, we have The Chicago Blackhawk’s General Manager, Stan Bowman, on to talk about what’s next for The Blackhawks and what’s in store for next season.

[audio