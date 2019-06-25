× Solving Chicago’s Biggest Issues Through Diligent Reporting

Illinois is a state on the rise but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect – it has it’s fair share of issues that need to be resolved, like the state pension, the city school system, and affordable housing to name a few. Steve Grzanich looked at the new approach to finding solutions to these problems through deep-dive reporting with Jim Kirk (Publisher and Executive Editor at Crain’s Chicago Business) who previewed the Crain’s Forum monthly series that started by discussing Illinois’s pension problem.