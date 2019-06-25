× Singer/songwriter David Hayes shares cuts from his latest album, “The Attic”

Hailing from Rockford, David Hayes has been crafting thoughtful music that ranges a wide berth of influences for years. He returns to the Nick Digilio Show to talk about his most recent effort, “The Attic“, his decision to do a vinyl pressing of the album and his work teaching music to students from 3 years old to 60.

