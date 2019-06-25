Singer/songwriter David Hayes shares cuts from his latest album, “The Attic”

Posted 3:32 AM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:01AM, June 25, 2019

David Hayes and Nick Digilio

Hailing from Rockford, David Hayes has been crafting thoughtful music that ranges a wide berth of influences for years. He returns to the Nick Digilio Show to talk about his most recent effort, “The Attic“, his decision to do a vinyl pressing of the album and his work teaching music to students from 3 years old to 60.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.