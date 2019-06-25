Roe Conn Full Show (6/25/19): AB Stoddard preps for the first DNC debate, Dr. Adams breaks down CBD, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, June 25th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Gov. JB Pritzker officially signing Illinois’ recreational marijuana law; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks at how the ever-growing field of DNC candidates for president is preparing for their first debate; Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine Dr. Jim Adams breaksdown the efficacy of CBD oil; And the Top Five@5 feats. President Trump responding to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calling him “mentally retarded.”
