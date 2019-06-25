× Punk legend John Doe on the 80s L.A. punk scene, new book “More Fun in the New World”

John Doe, bass player and vocalist for the 80s punk band X, joins Nick Digilio to talk about his new book “More Fun in the New World” and X’s upcoming show at City Winery. They discuss John’s beginning in the L.A. punk scene, new music from X and his long-running career in film and TV.

