Punk legend John Doe on the 80s L.A. punk scene, new book “More Fun in the New World”

Posted 2:40 AM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58AM, June 25, 2019

John Doe of X performs on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

John Doe, bass player and vocalist for the 80s punk band X,  joins Nick Digilio to talk about his new book “More Fun in the New World” and X’s upcoming show at City Winery. They discuss John’s beginning in the L.A. punk scene, new music from X and his long-running career in film and TV.

