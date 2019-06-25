A ladybird beetle sits on a cannabis plant growing in a cannabis field in Naundorf, eastern Germany, on September 19, 2018. - The Mariplant company, a subsidiary of Canadian producer Maricann, cultivates the legal medical cannabis on around 170 hectares to gain the cannabidiol substance. (Photo by Jan Woitas / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read JAN WOITAS/AFP/Getty Images)
Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer breaks down what we really know about CBD
A ladybird beetle sits on a cannabis plant growing in a cannabis field in Naundorf, eastern Germany, on September 19, 2018. - The Mariplant company, a subsidiary of Canadian producer Maricann, cultivates the legal medical cannabis on around 170 hectares to gain the cannabidiol substance. (Photo by Jan Woitas / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read JAN WOITAS/AFP/Getty Images)
The doctor is in, Chief Medical Officer & SVP for Northwestern Medicine Dr. Jim Adams joins Roe Conn to discuss what science says about the efficacy of CBD products, the dangers of recreational marijuana, if decaf coffee is dangerous, and whether or not 5G phones pose a health risk.