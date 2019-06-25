Nick Digilio 6.25.19 | Singer/Songwriter David Hayes, Punk Rock Legend John Doe, Chaos on the Set of National Lampoon’s”Vacation”, Influential Punk Albums
Hour 1:
+ Singer/songwriter David Hayes
Hour 2:
+ John Doe, bass/vocals of legendary punk band X
+ Horror stories from the set of National Lampoon’s “Vacation”
Hour 3:
+ Horror stories from the set of National Lampoon’s “Vacation” (cont.)
Hour 4:
+ 50 Albums that Shaped Punk Rock
