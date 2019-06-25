Nick Digilio 6.25.19 | Singer/Songwriter David Hayes, Punk Rock Legend John Doe, Chaos on the Set of National Lampoon’s”Vacation”, Influential Punk Albums

Hour 1:

+ Singer/songwriter David Hayes

Hour 2:

+ John Doe, bass/vocals of legendary punk band X

+ Horror stories from the set of National Lampoon’s “Vacation”

Hour 3:

+ Horror stories from the set of National Lampoon’s “Vacation” (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ 50 Albums that Shaped Punk Rock

