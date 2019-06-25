× MVPP: Young woman with Down Syndrome to wow Wrigley Field Crowd when she sings national anthem

Today’s MVPP is a very impressive young person who is about to live a dream only a handful of people have achieved. Just 16 years of age, Gigi Gianni is the daughter who sparked the creation of a fast-growing network of playhouses that help people with Down syndrome learn, thrive and break through barriers in unprecedented ways. Now, she is about to sing the national anthem at Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs game. Her mom Nancy Gianni joins her and Steve Cochran on air to talk about the incredible creation of Gigi’s playhouse and how Gigi has grown to inspire youths across America.

For more information please visit www.gigisplayhouse.org

